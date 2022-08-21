Local Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore





STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday.

The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border.

Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday to report finding a center console boat adrift and two unresponsive men aboard, Stonington police Capt. Todd Olson said. The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

State environmental conservation police were called in to investigation. They said it appeared from a preliminary investigation that the boat hit a breakwall. Authorities said the boat was taking on water because of damage from a collision.

Advertisement:

The incident remains under investigation. Officials are asking any witnesses to call the state environmental conservation police.