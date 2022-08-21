‘We’re making every possible tweak we can’: Wu details city efforts during Orange Line shutdown

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is asking Bostonians for something they’re not always known for — patience.
Wu spoke with the media Saturday concerning the city’s efforts during the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line shutdown which affects not only professionals getting their way to work, but parents, college students, and more.
“We’re making every possible tweak we can,” Wu said.
Boston transportation staff rode replacement shuttle buses as they were being implemented, noting potential changes and improvements according to Wu.
WCVB-TV posted a video via Twitter of Wu speaking with the media Saturday.
“For everyone that’s trying to get to work or school or get around, just please be patient with each other,” said Wu.
The shutdown was announced after the Federal Transit Administration increased its oversight of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. This followed several safety-related incidents on the T including an Orange Line train catching on fire and a dragging death on the Red Line.
The city has been mapping out details such as tree branches that would extend into the windshield of shuttle buses and shuttle buses going to specific schools in Boston, according to Wu.
Wu said the city is able to implement changes such as dedicated bus lanes during this time when resources are being allocated to public transit.
“This is not ideal — to have coach buses as public transportation vehicles by any stretch … we’re doing the best with what we can,” Wu said.
Wu said she hopes this is a turning point in how much of a priority level everyone will make public transit in the future as daily lives are disrupted to accommodate necessary safety work.
“They have to get it done,” Wu said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.