Local ‘We’re making every possible tweak we can’: Wu details city efforts during Orange Line shutdown "For everyone that's trying to get to work or school or get around, just please be patient with each other," said Wu. Mayor Michelle Wu boards the commuter rail with her son Cass at the Roslindale Village station to the Back Bay on Saturday. It is one of the diversions to the Orange Line. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is asking Bostonians for something they’re not always known for — patience.

Wu spoke with the media Saturday concerning the city’s efforts during the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line shutdown which affects not only professionals getting their way to work, but parents, college students, and more.

“We’re making every possible tweak we can,” Wu said.

Boston transportation staff rode replacement shuttle buses as they were being implemented, noting potential changes and improvements according to Wu.

WCVB-TV posted a video via Twitter of Wu speaking with the media Saturday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is speaking with the media during the first full day of an unprecedented, monthlong closure of the MBTA Orange Line. https://t.co/J4Z667MRJq — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) August 20, 2022

“For everyone that’s trying to get to work or school or get around, just please be patient with each other,” said Wu.

The shutdown was announced after the Federal Transit Administration increased its oversight of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. This followed several safety-related incidents on the T including an Orange Line train catching on fire and a dragging death on the Red Line.

The city has been mapping out details such as tree branches that would extend into the windshield of shuttle buses and shuttle buses going to specific schools in Boston, according to Wu.

Wu said the city is able to implement changes such as dedicated bus lanes during this time when resources are being allocated to public transit.

“This is not ideal — to have coach buses as public transportation vehicles by any stretch … we’re doing the best with what we can,” Wu said.

Wu said she hopes this is a turning point in how much of a priority level everyone will make public transit in the future as daily lives are disrupted to accommodate necessary safety work.

“They have to get it done,” Wu said.