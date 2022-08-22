Local 8-year-old boy seriously injured in Yarmouth hit-and-run Anyone with any information should call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 ext. 0.

Yarmouth police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured an 8-year-old boy who was riding a scooter at the time, according to a statement.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, Yarmouth police and fire responded to 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road, north of Abells Road.

A child on a scooter was allegedly struck by a car, which did not stop following the crash, police said. The car continued southbound on Higgins Crowell Road in the direction of Route 28, witnesses told police.

Two bystanders provided first aid to the victim at the scene until members of the Yarmouth Fire Department arrived and took over, police said.

The boy was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was flown to Boston via MedFlight, officials said.

The victim’s two siblings and grandmother were with him at the time of the accident.

Witnesses described the vehicle that hit the boy as “a grey SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz,” police said. The vehicle should have “damage to the passenger side front end,” and may be “missing a portion of the front light lens cover,” according to police.

The Yarmouth Police Department, Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Accident Reconstruction Team, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating the incident.

