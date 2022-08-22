Local Brush fires continue to burn in Mass., but rain is forecast for Monday, Tuesday Crews have been working to control a blaze in the Georgetown-Rowley State Forest since Thursday. A fire burned in the Georgetown-Rowley State Forest on Sunday.





Multiple brush fires continued to burn in communities across the state on Sunday, but Mother Nature may finally offer some help this week, with rain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Norton is predicting 1.5 inches or more of rain in areas including the North Shore and MetroWest, where multiple wildfires have been burning for days. The heaviest rain is expected Monday afternoon and into the evening, the weather service said on Twitter. Nearly the entire state has been under severe drought conditions or worse since last week, fueling brush fires in Saugus, Lynn, Marlborough, and several other communities.

Advertisement:

Breakheart Reservation in Saugus will remain closed through Wednesday, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation said Sunday, as crews continue to battle wildfires that have been burning there since last Tuesday. The Massachusetts National Guard came in to assist by taking water from Sluice Pond in Lynn and airdropping it onto the fire at Breakheart Reservation “due to property concerns,” according to an alert posted on the town of Lynn Facebook page Sunday that warned residents to avoid Sluice Pond.

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.