Local MBTA police look to identify suspect in ‘upskirting’ investigation Anyone with any information can contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous tip by text to 873873. The MBTA Transit Police are looking to identify the person in these photos in connection with an alleged upskirt recording incident. MBTA Transit Police

The MBTA Transit Police is requesting the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a “secret recording/upskirting investigation,” officials said in a release.

The alleged incident took place Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the South Station bus terminal, the release noted.

Police released images of the person of interest and asked that anyone with any information contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 873873.