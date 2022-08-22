MBTA police look to identify suspect in ‘upskirting’ investigation

Newsletter Signup
The MBTA Transit Police is requesting the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a “secret recording/upskirting investigation,” officials said in a release.
The alleged incident took place Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the South Station bus terminal, the release noted.
Police released images of the person of interest and asked that anyone with any information contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 873873.
