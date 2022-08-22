Local Methuen man dies in possible drowning in Bristol, N.H. The victim received CPR after he was brought to shore by friends and nearby swimmers, one of whom was an off-duty nurse.





A Methuen man died in a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H., on Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario, the marine patrol said in a statement Sunday.

State Police received a call at 12:40 p.m. reporting a possible drowning at Profile Falls, the statement said. Witnesses told State Police that Rosado-Rosario was swimming in the falls and then went under the water. Rosado-Rosario received CPR after he was brought to shore by friends and nearby swimmers, one of whom was an off-duty nurse. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 1 p.m., the statement said.

Bristol police and fire departments and the New Hampton Fire Department also responded to the call, the statement said. Anyone with information can contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian by e-mailing [email protected] or by calling (603) 227-2112.

