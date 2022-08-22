Local Shark filmed chowing on porpoise off Maine coast as Sharktivity app reports busy weekend There were 14 confirmed shark sightings on Friday, 12 confirmed and one unconfirmed on Saturday, and eight confirmed on Sunday.

A great white shark was spotted feeding on a harbor porpoise Friday afternoon off of Cliff Island, Maine.

Kasey Lyn Watkins and her family captured the moment on video and shared the sighting via the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity App.

The sighting was later confirmed in the app by John Chisholm, a local shark biologist who confirms sightings for the Conservancy and runs the Twitter account, MA Sharks.

“Thanks to citizen scientists Kasey Lyn Watkins & family for sending me info about this white shark they saw feeding on a harbor porpoise off Cliff Island, ME,” Chisholm tweeted. “It’s a good reminder that white sharks are off Maine and they eat more than just seals.”

The sighting was among a bevy of other reported shark spottings on the Sharktivity app this weekend. There were 14 confirmed reports on Friday, 12 confirmed and one unconfirmed on Saturday, and eight confirmed on Sunday.

Most of the sightings were near Monomoy Island or North Beach Island in Chatham, or off of Nauset Beach in Orleans. Among the sightings was a 16- to 18-foot great white shark spotted off of Monomoy Island.

Watch the video shared by Watkins and her family below: