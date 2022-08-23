Local 66-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-93 in N.H. Authorities said Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln, New Hampshire, died at the scene. A 66-year-old man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on I-93. New Hampshire State Police

A 66-year-old New Hampshire man was killed Monday morning when the motorcycle he was riding crashed on I-93 in Littleton.

Kerry O’Connell of Lincoln died at the scene of the crash, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police said O’Connell was traveling northbound on a 2003 Harley Davidson when the small trailer he was towing began to sway uncontrollably behind the bike. The motorcycle is believed to have drifted off the shoulder of the highway, crashing.

Troopers responded to the report of the crash around 9:59 a.m.

“It appears that the trailer in tow broke away from the motorcycle, which caused the motorcycle to subsequently lose control and crash,” state police said. “The trailer did not appear to be safely connected to the motorcycle in a DOT approved manner.”

O’Connell was given medical attention by first responders, but he ultimately was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Jeffrey Minicucci at 603-227-0067 or by email at [email protected]