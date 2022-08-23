Daggers, throwing stars found in carry-on at Logan Airport

Newsletter Signup
TSA officers detected some unusual items at airport security Sunday, uncovering two daggers, several throwing stars, and an apparent arrowhead tucked inside a carry-on bag.
The blades’ owner stated that he mixed up his baggage, according to a tweet by TSA New England spokesman Daniel Velez. The purpose of the sharp weapons, as well as the man’s destination, remains unclear.
State troopers escorted the man — and his throwing stars — back through security to place the items in his checked luggage in what Velez deemed a “#travelfail.”
