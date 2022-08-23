Local Daggers, throwing stars found in carry-on at Logan Airport The owner said he mixed up his luggage in what the TSA deemed a "#travelfail."

TSA officers detected some unusual items at airport security Sunday, uncovering two daggers, several throwing stars, and an apparent arrowhead tucked inside a carry-on bag.

Throwing Stars and Daggers…oh my! On Sunday @BostonLogan, @TSA officers detected these items in a man's carry-on bag. He stated he mixed up his baggage. @MassStatePolice escorted the man back to the ticket counter to properly place these items in his checked bag. #travelfail pic.twitter.com/Hn0hm3NgKg — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) August 22, 2022

The blades’ owner stated that he mixed up his baggage, according to a tweet by TSA New England spokesman Daniel Velez. The purpose of the sharp weapons, as well as the man’s destination, remains unclear.

State troopers escorted the man — and his throwing stars — back through security to place the items in his checked luggage in what Velez deemed a “#travelfail.”