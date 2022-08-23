Worcester police seek help locating missing 14-year-old boy

Newsletter Signup
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old boy.
Jorge Rivera, 14, went to stay with a friend on Harlow Street a week ago, Worcester police said in a tweet Tuesday evening. Rivera was supposed to return to his home 3 miles away on Birch Street Monday, but did not.
Rivera might be staying with another friend in Southbridge, authorities said. It is unclear if the boy has been seen over the course of the week.
Rivera is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. Anyone with any information about Rivera’s location is advised to call 911 or the WPD at 508-799-8606.
