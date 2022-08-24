Local Four-year-old dies a week after falling from Dorchester window The incident occurred at 12 American Legion Highway on Aug. 17. A child was critically injured last week after falling from a window in Dorchester. Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe

The four-year-old boy who fell out of a window in Dorchester last week has died, officials said Wednesday.

The child was in critical condition since the incident, and was on a ventilator at a local hospital, according to NBC Boston. Last week, Erica Moon told the station that her son, Isaak, fell after he was able to open a protective gate over a window. Isaak, who Moon said had autism, was playing in a fourth-floor room when he apparently opened the gate.

The boy had “no sense of danger,” Moon told NBC. She had been telling people that they couldn’t live on the fourth floor because of this, she added.

The incident occurred at 12 American Legion Highway on Aug. 17. Police were called to the location in the afternoon, after a 911 caller reported seeing the child suffering life-threatening injuries on the sidewalk.

Boston Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office are investigating the matter, a police official said last week. The investigation remains active, a spokesperson told The Boston Globe. There have not been any criminal charges filed.

Windows pose a serious, if sometimes overlooked, risk to children. Each year, more than 3,300 children are treated in U.S. hospitals for injuries related to falls from windows, according to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Most of these incidents don’t cause death, but windows are frequently over hard surfaces and these types of falls cause more severe injuries and deaths than any other type of fall.