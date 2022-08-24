Local Man dies trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus to meet girlfriend Carlos Vasquez of Bennington, Vermont, was fatally struck Tuesday night.

A 45-year-old Bennington, Vermont, man died Tuesday night after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross Route 1 in Saugus on foot to reach his girlfriend, according to state police.

Carlos Vasquez was hit by a southbound Nissan Maxima shortly after 10 p.m. near the Burger King at the Essex Street exit. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The investigation suggests that he was crossing the highway to reach the northbound side, where his girlfriend was waiting for him,” police said.

The driver of the Maxima, a 60-year-old Wakefield man, remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, according to police. No charges had been filed as of Wednesday morning, with the incident still under investigation.