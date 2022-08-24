Local ‘Puppy tetris’: Shiba Inu rescued from recliner by Pelham police 8-week-old Neeko, a Shiba Inu, was freed uninjured.

A Pelham puppy found himself in a sticky situation when he became stuck in a reclining chair Tuesday.

8-week-old Neeko, a Shiba Inu, snuggled in a “cozy dark hiding spot” in the chair, according to a Facebook post by the Pelham police. Neeko’s owner couldn’t see him, and had no way to know if he was safe or breathing.

A sergeant from the Pelham Police Department arrived on the scene, freeing Neeko with a bit of “puppy tetris.”

The puppy was uninjured and freed safely.

Pets often nestle inside recliners due to the dark, enclosed spaces inside. But the chairs’ internal mechanisms can cause pets injuries and even deaths.

Advertisement:

Earlier this year, a Colorado cat was accidentally donated to a thrift store while hiding inside an old family recliner. In England, a 93-year-old woman lost her dog for two days, only to find him stuck inside her chair.

Experts advise pet owners to place a covered pet bed nearby to give their furry friend a safer option for naps.