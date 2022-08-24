Local Police investigate daylight assault in Boston Common The victim, who was suffering “non-life-threatening injuries,” who was taken to a local hospital.





Boston police said they are investigating an alleged assault in Boston Common that left one victim injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of 137 Tremont St. at 3:57 p.m. after a 911 call reported an assault-and-battery in progress, according to Officer Andre Watsona department spokesman. They found the victim suffering “non-life-threatening injuries” who was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators closed a walkway to pedestrians and were still on the scene by late afternoon , he said. Watson said it was not immediately clear if any suspects were taken into custody.

