Local A woman unknowingly drove 30 miles with a ‘partially naked’ man passed out in her backseat, police say The suspect was "extremely intoxicated," according to police.

A woman listened to a podcast early Monday morning as she drove the roughly 30 miles from her home in Providence, Rhode Island, to her job in Easton, Massachusetts. It wasn’t till she got to work around midnight that she realized a “partially naked” man was passed out and along for the ride in her backseat, according to Easton police.

Police believe Jose Osorio, 21, of Providence, entered the unlocked vehicle and fell asleep on the floor when the woman briefly popped inside her home after starting her vehicle.

Per police:

Officers located Osorio in the rear of the vehicle sleeping. He was partially clothed, with a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around one arm, leaving the rest of his body uncovered. It was apparent to the Officers that Osorio was extremely intoxicated and through an interpreter service, later learned that he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and marijuana earlier in the evening in Providence. At some point during his intoxicated state, Osorio entered the unlocked vehicle and fell asleep. While speaking with the victim, she told Officers that Osorio had not threatened her in any way and she had not been injured.

Osorio was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle; he also had a prior warrant for breaking and entering out of Rhode Island, police said.

The woman told police she had never seen Osorio before.