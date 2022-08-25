Local 21-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on I-95 in Newburyport Several vehicles were involved in the crash.

State police are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday night on I-95 north in Newburyport, which involved several vehicles and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, David E. Mena, 21, of Lynn was killed.

State police, which responded to the scene at 10:16 p.m., said a preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Yamaha XVS110 motorcycle was heading northbound when, according to witnesses, two other nearby vehicles almost collided.

“The near-miss between those vehicles caused one of them to swerve into the Yamaha, causing the bike to overturn onto its side,” the agency said.

Mena was separated from his bike and landed on the roadway, according to police.

Advertisement:

“Subsequently, a 2016 Subaru operated by a 49-year-old Newburyport woman was unable to stop or take evasive measures in time and struck the motorcycle, the victim, or both,” police said. “As a result, the Subaru operator lost control of her vehicle, which spun into the grass shoulder of the road, and struck a guardrail.

“Subsequently, at least two other vehicles, a 2019 Ford Escape SUV and a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup were unable to avoid the crash scene and struck either the Yamaha, the motorcycle operator, or both,” the agency continued, noting that the drivers of both vehicles cooperated at the scene.

Mena was declared dead at the scene, and other drivers suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

State police have not identified the drivers of the two vehicles in the initial near-miss, which resulted in one of them swerving into the motorcycle.

Police said that the license plate on the motorcycle belonged to a different motorcycle.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

BREAKING: Newburyport – I95 NB just before Hale Street – Multi vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. MSP photo/recon and ME's Office to the scene. High speed lane only getting by at this time. #boston #news pic.twitter.com/5cnpPyksWH — KMV (@BostonTVPhotog) August 25, 2022

State police are investigating four other fatal crashes that took place Wednesday in Amesbury, Stoughton, Falmouth, and Leominster.

We responded to 5 fatal crashes yesterday. We are leading the investigations on fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury & Newburyport and a car crash in Stoughton. Our Collision Reconstruction & Crime Scene units assisted local police w/fatal crashes in Falmouth & Leominster. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 25, 2022