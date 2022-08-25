Local Authorities release names of family members killed in Lynn murder-suicide Kahosay Sharifi, 31, allegedly shot her father, brother-in-law, and brother-in-law’s father before taking her own life. The Stop & Shop parking lot at 35 Washington Street is one of the crime scenes associated with the murder-suicide in Lynn. Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

Authorities on Thursday released the names of the family members who died Tuesday in Lynn in what they have described as a murder-suicide.

Kahosay Sharifi, 31, allegedly shot her father, 66-year-old Mohamad Sharifi and her brother-in-law, 34-year-old Sanjar Halin, at 98 Rockaway St. on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. She then allegedly shot and killed her brother-in-law’s father, 56-year-old Abdul Halin, in his vehicle outside of 44 Laighton Street.

According to the DA’s office, Sharifi took her own life in a parking lot at the Stop & Shop on Washington Street.

Police said they responded to the report of the shooting on Rockaway Street around 3 p.m. and Sharifi was found dead around 4:30 p.m.

The Boston Globe reports that on Tuesday afternoon the 31-year-old woman wrote in a post on Facebook that her sister was the victim of domestic abuse, and that her parents and in-laws had turned a blind eye to it.

In a statement, the DA’s office declined to address additional details related to the case.

“We cannot confirm, nor will we comment on, information contained in social media postings,” the office said.

“We have lost four loved ones in devastating and unforeseen circumstances,” the family wrote in a statement on a GoFundMe page. “Time and time again, mental health is demonstrated to be such a prominent issue in society. Abuse of all types takes a significant toll on individuals affected, and leads to damage and loss in many ways.

“Our family was a victim of this scenario, and now two young children are fatherless,” the statement continued. “We are absolutely traumatized, heartbroken, and lost.”

Donations to the page, the family wrote, will go toward supporting the two young children and ensuring that they “receive adequate care to process this loss.”