Local Motorcyclist, 34, killed in crash on I-495 in Amesbury Police believe the operator of the Yamaha bike "attempted to accelerate through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and a 2021 Tesla."

State police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a crash along I-495 north in Amesbury.

Troopers responded to the scene at 7:55 p.m. The agency said a preliminary investigation indicates that the operator of the 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle — identified as Kruise A. Herring Delgado, 34, of Lowell — was speeding and driving “erratically.”

From evidence at the scene, troopers believe that Delgado “attempted to accelerate through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and a 2021 Tesla.”

They said that the motorcycle may have struck the rear of the trailer, which was being pulled by the tractor cab, and hit the driver’s side of the Tesla.

“The motorcycle then overturned, with the operator being dislodged and the bike sliding off the roadway into the grass median,” police said.

Police noted that the driver of the Tesla, a 30-year-old man from Maine, pulled over after the crash and remained on scene amid the investigation.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not stop, and police said it’s unclear whether they knew a crash had taken place.

Delgado was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.

State police are investigating four other fatal crashes that took place Wednesday in Newburyport, Stoughton, Falmouth, and Leominster.

We responded to 5 fatal crashes yesterday. We are leading the investigations on fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury & Newburyport and a car crash in Stoughton. Our Collision Reconstruction & Crime Scene units assisted local police w/fatal crashes in Falmouth & Leominster. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 25, 2022