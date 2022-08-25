Woman, 80, riding moped killed in Falmouth crash

Newsletter Signup
An 80-year-old woman died Wednesday when her moped collided with an SUV in Falmouth, local police said.
Falmouth police and fire responded to the scene at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road shortly after 4 p.m.
The victim, who was from West Falmouth, “sustained fatal injuries during the crash,” police said.
Authorities did not identify the driver of the SUV or indicate whether any charges would be filed.
An investigation into the crash by the Falmouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section is ongoing.
