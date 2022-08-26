Local 2 more die from injuries after N.H. crash that initially killed 1 Five children were also in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.

Two more people died this week from injuries sustained in a Sunday crash on Route 16 in Madison, New Hampshire, bringing the death toll of the crash to three.

Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway, New Hampshire, and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany, New Hampshire, died at Maine Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according to state police. They were both flown to the hospital after the single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Kevin Sarget, 44, of Albany, New Hampshire, was taken after the crash to Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. All three of the deceased were not wearing seat belts and ejected from the Chevrolet Tahoe, which ended up on its roof, police said.

Five children were also in the SUV and sustained minor injuries.

“The New Hampshire State Police are especially grateful for the efforts of the good Samaritans who rendered first aid and aided the children,” police said.

The crash remains under investigation.