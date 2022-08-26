Local Boston police rescue father and son from sinking boat in harbor “As we got closer, we saw two heads sticking just above water level hanging onto the cooler.” Officers Stephen Merrick (left) and Garrett Boyle spoke at a press conference at the Boston Harbor Patrol dock on Thursday. Carlin Stiehl/The Boston Globe





A 76-year-old man and his son who were lobstering in Boston Harbor were rescued by Boston police after their boat sank near Graves Light Wednesday evening, according to the department. Officers Stephen Merrick and Garrett Boyleof the department’s marine unit, were patrolling the outer harbor around 6:35 p.m. when the Coast Guard reported that a boat with two men onboard was taking on water and sinking near the lighthouse, Merrick said in a press conference Thursday.

The father and his son, who is in his 30s, were out on their 28-foot boat, “Glory Days,” when their engines got tangled in lobster trap lines, causing the engines to die, Merrick said. The current forced the boat into some rocks, puncturing the hull and causing water to flood in, Merrick said. The boat sank, forcing the men to abandon ship. The men called 911, but the call disconnected as they slipped into the water.

Advertisement:

The officers received the marine radio call while they were patrolling near Georges Island and they felt they were close enough to get to the men very quickly, Boyle said. They sped to the scene and got there about seven or eight minutes, Merrick said.

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.