Local Feds say MBTA didn’t violate equity rules with Orange Line shutdown Since the line closure won’t last more than 12 months, the T wasn’t required to complete an equity analysis ahead of time, a spokesperson said. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

The MBTA did not violate federal rules aimed at ensuring equity when it began the month-long shutdown of the Orange Line this month, federal officials say.

Earlier this week, Lawyers for Civil Rights asked federal authorities to intervene and provide oversight of the MBTA, alleging that the transit agency neglected to perform a required equity analysis before shutting down rail service on the Orange Line. The local nonprofit alleged that as a result, the unprecedented closure of the Orange Line was “illegal and discriminatory.”

But a spokesperson for the Federal Transit Administration told the State House News Service on Wednesday that the MBTA’s approach was above board when it came to examining the disproportionate impacts of the shutdown, outlining that agencies are not required to perform an equity analysis for temporary line closures. That kind of analysis is required ahead of major service changes in order to comply with Title VI, but projects for construction, rehabilitation, or emergency repairs that are less than 12 months are exempt from the requirement, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement:

Responding to the allegations by LCR, the MBTA had said an equity analysis was not required since the service change was temporary and would not be longer than 12 months.

In addition to contacting the Federal Transit Administration, LCR raised its concerns with the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Rachael Rollins.

According to the News Service, the Department of Transportation and Rollins’s office did not respond to requests for comment.