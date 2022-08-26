Local Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze in Watertown Flames were visible when fire crews arrived at the home on North Beacon Street Friday afternoon.





As a major thunderstorm rolled through Massachusetts late Friday afternoon, a 2-alarm fire broke out at a home in Watertown.

It was not clear if lightning sparked the blaze that sent flames raging through the upper floors of the home on North Beacon Street around 4 p.m.

Watertown police and fire could not be reached for comment.

Flames were showing on the second floor when firefighters arrived, Watertown fire wrote on Facebook.

A second alarm was quickly ordered, the statement said.

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.