Local New batch of beagles rescued from Virginia seek homes in Mass. Forty-eight dogs were rescued from a breeding facility, where they were raised for research labs.

Nearly 50 rescued beagles are awaiting adoption in Massachusetts after the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) opened its facility to the dogs earlier this week.

The rescue comes two months after the MSPCA rescued 76 beagles from a Virginia breeding facility.

“We joined with @NEAnimalShelter this week to bring 48 beagles to Massachusetts from Virginia, where they had been rescued from the #Envigo facility that was breeding them to sell to research labs. Two vans full of beagles arrived in Salem last night,” MSPCA-Angell tweeted Friday.

NEW: We joined with @NEAnimalShelter this week to bring 48 beagles to Massachusetts from Virginia, where they had been rescued from the #Envigo facility that was breeding them to sell to research labs. Two vans full of beagles arrived in Salem last night 1/ pic.twitter.com/XeXT7xaekw — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) August 26, 2022

The MSPCA said they, along with the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem, will care for 42 of the newly rescued dogs, and the remaining six will go to the Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton.

Advertisement:

According to the MSCPA, the Virginia facility was breeding the beagles to sell them to research labs. The dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with humans. Two vans full of dogs arrived in Salem on Thursday.

The dogs are young, rescuers say; mostly under 7 months old. The MSCPA said the rescue is likely the last transport of beagles from Virginia. The dogs will be available for adoption after they’ve completed a state-mandated quarantine and received medical care, if needed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan recently adopted one of the Virginia rescue beagles and named the 7-year-old dog Momma Mia.

According to the New York Times, Meghan Markle personally called the Beagle Freedom Project’s founder and said she wanted to help an older dog.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the rescue dogs, or any other animals in need, can visit the MSPCA website to apply.