Local Here’s how many openings BPS has less than 2 weeks before the start of school (it’s a lot) "We are confident that we will fill most of the positions before the start of the school year." Students head for the school bus after leaving Samuel Adams Elementary School. Boston Public Schools, are facing a grave deficit of necessary teaching staff going into the next school year. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Local job fairs, religious services, and higher education all have one thing in common — they’re recruiting teachers for Boston Public Schools.

Boston Public Schools are missing a rather large chunk of necessary personnel coming into the 2022-2023 school year, but they’re pulling out all the stops to bridge the growing gap between needed and available teachers.

There are a total of 238 teacher vacancies according to a statement from BPS. But district officials say they plan to fill the positions by the start of school, which begins Sept. 8 for grades 1 to 12 and on Sept. 12 for kindergarten.

“We are confident that we will fill most of the positions before the start of the school year,” said the district.

BPS will conduct job fairs through a partnership with the city of Boston. Recruitment information will also be handed out at local religious institutions during services.

Recent college graduates and students could also be substitute teachers throughout the year thanks to a partnership with Boston University’s Wheelock School of Education and the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics, according to the district.

Teachers who wish to apply can at Teachboston.org.