Local Man shot near Carnival celebration, injuries life-threatening, Boston police say





A man was seriously injured in a second shooting reported in the area of Harambee Park Saturday evening, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

The area is where the city’s 49th Caribbean Carnival celebration was underway for much of the day.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Westview Street and Blue Hill Avenue at 5:41 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Tavares said.

Read the full story at BostonGlobe.com.