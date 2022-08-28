MBTA says Orange Line work is 37% done

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Despite the Orange Line shutdown causing headaches for riders and drivers, according to the MBTA, work on the line is being completed in a timely manner.
The project is just over a quarter of the way through the planned shutdown period, and General Manager Steve Poftak says the work is already 37% complete. Poftak made the comments during a visit by Gov. Charlie Baker to see new track at State Street station, WCVB reported Sunday.
The Orange Line is set to reopen on Sept. 19, and Baker said he’s confident it will reopen on time.
“The chance to get five years’ worth of work done in a very short period of time was a significant opportunity to improve the quality of service for Orange Line riders,” Baker reportedly said.
WCVB reported that on Sunday, Baker got to see 900 feet of new track that has been installed between the State Street and Downtown Crossing stations since the line shut down on Aug. 19.
“A lot of the work that’s being done here can be done over the course of a 24-hour period,” Baker reportedly said. “You don’t have to spend a huge amount of the time you’re actually on the tracks getting on them and getting off them, which is typically the case for night and weekend work.”
Still, WBZ-TV reported, Poftak would not go so far as to say they are ahead of schedule.
“I would say we are on schedule,” Poftak said. “I don’t want to count these chickens before they hatch.”
Both schoolchildren and college students will begin to go back to school this week, which could add further strain to the methods of alternative service the T is providing. WCVB reported that Baker recommended people who normally take the Orange Line rely on the Commuter Rail.
“It has capacity. They’re running more trains than they were running previously and the feedback we got from a lot people who used the Commuter Rail last week was very positive,” he reportedly said.
On Friday, the T released information on what work has been completed so far.
Here’s the work they say they’ve done:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.