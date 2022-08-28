Local NH worker seriously injured in fall from Santa’s Village roller coaster “There was something that happened that made that operator step out on that platform in a unique way that wouldn't normally be the case." Light display around Humbug Pond at Santa's Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire. Santa's Village

A 51-year-old roller coaster operator at a popular New Hampshire theme park was seriously injured Saturday after falling off the ride’s platform while it was in motion.

The man was transported from Santa’s Village, a Christmas-themed amusement park in Jefferson, New Hampshire, to a local hospital, authorities said. The State fire marshal confirmed that the victim remains in the hospital Sunday night.

A coaster car on the Poogee Penguins Spin Out Coaster hit the ride’s operator, who fell six to eight feet onto the ground, WMUR reported. They also were told that the 51-year-old worker was the sole operator and was well trained.

Fire marshal Sean Toomey told WMUR that park guests were on the roller coaster at the time of the accident, but none of them were injured.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was contacted by the park Saturday, and are currently investigating the incident. Tramway and Amusement Ride Safety investigators are also involved in the investigation.

The Fire Marshal noted that in New Hampshire, all mechanical amusement rides must be inspected by the Division of Fire Safety at least once a year and registered prior to operation. The state tramway inspector assessed the coaster Saturday and approved it for operation, but the coaster remained closed Sunday.

“The ride remains safe,” Toomey told WMUR. “There was something that happened that made that operator step out on that platform in a unique way that wouldn’t normally be the case. We’ll do some follow-ups to figure out why, but the track record of Santa’s Village, the other facilities in the state, and the partnership with our inspectors do provide for a nice, safe environment for people visiting the parks.”

Santa’s Village remained open to the public Sunday.