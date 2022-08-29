Local Cambridge police officer charged with driving under the influence after crashing into 3 motorcyclists Police said Michael Daniliuk, 57, has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the crash investigation.

A Cambridge police officer is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol after he allegedly failed to stop at a red light and crashed into three motorcyclists early Monday morning.

Cambridge police said Michael Daniliuk, 57, a resident of the city and a 24-year veteran with the department, was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Police said officers responded to the report of a multi-vehicle crash around midnight on Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Columbia streets. The officers determined that Daniliuk struck three motorcyclists who were stopped at the traffic light on Broadway.

Two of the motorcyclists and Daniliuk were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries that did not appear major, police said.

Daniliuk was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to stop at a red light.

Police said Daniliuk, who is a youth resource officer with the department, has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation into the crash.

He is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court.