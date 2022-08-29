Lynn man, 28, dies after crash into light pole in Revere

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Lynn man died Sunday morning after crashing into a light pole in Revere, according to state police.
Revere police, fire, and EMS responded to the scene on North Shore Road around 8 a.m. after receiving a report of a single-car crash, David Procopio, a spokesman for state police, said in an email.
First responders found the 28-year-old man in the car and “performed life-saving measures” on him before taking him to CHA Everett Hospital for further treatment, Procopio said. At 8:42 a.m., the hospital reportedly pronounced the man dead.
An investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing. State police did not release the victim’s name, noting that Revere police are leading the investigation.
Revere police did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.