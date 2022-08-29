Local Lynn man, 28, dies after crash into light pole in Revere An investigation is ongoing.

A Lynn man died Sunday morning after crashing into a light pole in Revere, according to state police.

Revere police, fire, and EMS responded to the scene on North Shore Road around 8 a.m. after receiving a report of a single-car crash, David Procopio, a spokesman for state police, said in an email.

First responders found the 28-year-old man in the car and “performed life-saving measures” on him before taking him to CHA Everett Hospital for further treatment, Procopio said. At 8:42 a.m., the hospital reportedly pronounced the man dead.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing. State police did not release the victim’s name, noting that Revere police are leading the investigation.

Revere police did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.