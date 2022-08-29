Local N.H. man suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Trooper Jonathan Janosz at [email protected] or call 603-227-0039. A Nashua, N.H., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash that left a sports car in flames on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said. New Hampshire State Police





Farooq Aziz, 39, was pulled from the burning car by several bystanders and taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H., then flown by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. State Police responded at 9:04 p.m. to a report of a crash on the Everett Turnpike South near mile marker 14.2, the statement said.

Arriving troopers found a blue 2013 Nissan GT-R that was engulfed in flames and heavily damaged by the crash, State Police said. The turnpike was reduced to a single lane around the crash for two hours, the statement said. State Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

