Newton, Mass., woman rescued after severe ankle injury while hiking Mt. Kearsarge in N.H.

A Newton, Mass., woman was rescued from Mt. Kearsarge in Bartlett, N.H., on Sunday afternoon after she injured her ankle when her dog pulled her down during a hike, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game. A little after 2 p.m., Fish and Game officials were alerted that a hiker had been injured on the Kearsarge North Trail, officials said.

Tatyana Bardakh, 57, was hiking down the summit with her husband and their dogs, when the pet on Bardakh’s leash pulled the tether, and she severely injured her ankle more than 2 miles from the trailhead, Fish and Game said. The couple placed a call for help, and conservation officers, as well as rescuers from Bartlett fire, North Conway fire, Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance Services, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and the US Forest Service responded, according to Fish and Game.

An employee of Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance Services who was coincidentally hiking on the trail was able to locate Bardakh and stabilize the injury while they waited for rescuers, according to the statement. After rescuers arrived, Bardakh was placed in a litter and carried to the trailhead, where she arrived shortly before 5:30 p.m. and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, officials said.

