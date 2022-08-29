Local RI firefighters rescue injured kayaker with help from a drone A kayaker was stranded in the Chipuxet River in Kingston, Rhode Island. Firefighters from the Union Fire District used kayaks to rescue an injured kayaker in the Chipuxet River in Kingston, Rhode Island, Sunday night. Union Fire District

Firefighters in Rhode Island rescued an injured kayaker stranded in the Chipuxet River Sunday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m., firefighters said in a news release, the Union and Kingston Fire Districts were called to the Chipuxet River in West Kingston for a report of an injured kayaker.

Firefighters said they attempted to locate the kayaker by going out into the river in boats, but South Kingstown police and the Rhode Island Environmental Police eventually used a drone to find the woman, who was deep into an isolated part of the river.

After finding the kayaker, two firefighters took kayaks out to her location and guided her to a place where she could be taken out of the river.

The woman was evaluated at the scene by paramedics, firefighters said, but it is unclear whether or not she was taken to a hospital or how extensive her injuries were.

“This is not a typical type of response for our volunteers, but it shows the level of training they receive and the high-level rescue services our members provide the community even in very challenging conditions,” Union Fire District Chief Steven Pinch said in the release.