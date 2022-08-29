Local State police seeking blue sedan possibly involved in Chelsea crash that killed 22-year-old Anyone with information about a blue sedan operating in the areas of Route 1 and Route 16 in Chelsea early Sunday morning is asked to contact State Police-Revere Barracks at 781-284-0038.

State police have requested the public’s help in finding a second vehicle possibly involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning in Chelsea.

Troopers from the State Police-Revere Barracks responded to reports of a rollover crash on Route 1 northbound at Route 16 shortly before 2:30 a.m., the agency said in a statement.

Chelsea police and fire arrived at the scene first and found one car on its side and its driver, a male, “outside of the vehicle suffering serious injuries,” state police said.

Milton A. Maldonado-Lemus, 22, of Everett was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 22-year-old Malden woman, suffered serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

“Subsequent investigation determined that the vehicle, a 2005 Nissan 350Z, had struck the median barrier and rolled over with two occupants inside,” according to police.

Police believe a blue sedan may have been involved in the crash. Officials request that anyone with information on this vehicle operating in the areas of Route 1 and Route 16 in Chelsea early Sunday morning contact state police in Revere at 781-284-0038.

An investigation is ongoing.