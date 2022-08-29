Man struck, killed in Wilmington shopping center parking lot

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was struck by a car in a Wilmington parking lot Monday afternoon.
Wilmington police said the crash happened about 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Gate Shopping Center.
Police said that the victim was struck while walking in the parking lot. The man was transported to the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington where he later died from his injuries.
The car’s driver, a 60-year-old Reading woman, remained on the scene, according to police. Neither the victim nor the driver has been publicly identified.
Local and state police are currently investigating the incident.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.