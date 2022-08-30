Local Ammonia leak at Tewksbury ice rink contained, 1 hospitalized A worker who was trying to stop the ammonia leak was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

An ammonia leak at an ice rink in Tewksbury was contained Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the Tewksbury Police Department posted on social media warning residents of a “hazardous condition” at 20 Carter Street, the address of popular hockey rink Breakaway Ice Center. The police advised anyone in or downwind of the area to evacuate immediately. About half an hour later, Tewksbury police posted that an ammonia leak at the Breakaway Ice Center had been contained.

Tewksbury Fire Captain Ken Sandberg told The Boston Globe that a hazmat team was still on the scene as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, and that one person had been transported to the hospital for evaluation. According to WCVB, this person was a worker who was trying to stop the ammonia leak.

Later in the evening, police said that the rink was “deemed safe” and that all residents can return.

All residents in areas surrounding the rink were encouraged to evacuate. Police said that a safe distance was south of a Market Basket warehouse located about a half mile from the ice rink. Ammonia is an irritating gas that is often used in refrigeration systems, such as those in ice facilities. Exposure to the gas can cause respiratory burning or irritation.