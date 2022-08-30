Local

Police respond to bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital

The threat was ruled a false alarm.

Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A pedestrian passed the Longwood Avenue exterior of Boston Children's Hospital.

By Clara McCourt

Authorities investigated a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday evening, which was later ruled a false alarm.

A call reporting the threat came in around 8 p.m., Boston police spokesman David Estrada said. Officers arrived at the hospital around 9:20 p.m and closed off an area of Longwood Avenue. The scene was cleared around 10 p.m. 

Police did not immediately provide any further details. Boston Children’s Hospital is referring all questions to the Boston Police.

The hospital faced threats of violence against its staff earlier this month connected to gender-affirming care the facility offers to transgender youth. It is unclear if this is related to Tuesday’s threat. 