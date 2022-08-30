Local Police respond to bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital The threat was ruled a false alarm. A pedestrian passed the Longwood Avenue exterior of Boston Children's Hospital.

Authorities investigated a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday evening, which was later ruled a false alarm.

A call reporting the threat came in around 8 p.m., Boston police spokesman David Estrada said. Officers arrived at the hospital around 9:20 p.m and closed off an area of Longwood Avenue. The scene was cleared around 10 p.m.

Police did not immediately provide any further details. Boston Children’s Hospital is referring all questions to the Boston Police.

The hospital faced threats of violence against its staff earlier this month connected to gender-affirming care the facility offers to transgender youth. It is unclear if this is related to Tuesday’s threat.

Happening now: #Boston police set up a perimeter around Boston Children’s hospital after a bomb threat was called. Bomb squad called in. They report no one hurt and are sweeping the building.



More at 11 @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/xpLNTKJNl0 — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) August 31, 2022