Local Girl, 5, put in wrong classroom, on wrong bus, and then reported missing in Boston "That's a huge mix up that shouldn't have happened, and I just pray this happens to nobody else's kid."

At the close of the first day of school Monday, a 5-year-old girl went missing from Match Community Day Charter Public School, prompting several hours of confusion and panic before she was found that evening – having allegedly been sent to the wrong class, called the wrong name, and placed on the wrong bus home.

Around 6:30 p.m., Boston police issued a missing person alert for Nylah Kamara, saying she had last been seen that morning when she was dropped at the school at 100 Poydras St., Hyde Park.

The school, however, had reported that the student never arrived, according to police.

Advertisement:

Kyeisha Alexander told reporters that the school had mistaken her daughter for another student, who was actually absent that day.

“I’m shooken up, I’m angry – it’s all types of emotions running through my head,” the mother said, as reported by WHDH. “I’m just blown away that it’s her first day of school, she’s only 5, and they couldn’t even tell me where she went.”

Alexander said she had ensured that her daughter made it to school safely, saying she introduced her to a staff member that morning who took her inside.

“She took her out, she put her in line – I waited until she walked into the school,” Alexander told reporters, according to WHDH. “So, I’d seen her walk into the school.”

When the mother went to pick up her daughter later that day, that’s when the panic set in.

In a statement, as reported by WCVB, a spokesperson for Match Charter apologized for what happened, writing, “There is no excuse for this incident. We have met with the child’s family and have expressed our deep regret. The safety of all students is our utmost priority, and we are committed to ensuring stronger processes moving forward.”

Advertisement:

“That’s a huge mix up that shouldn’t have happened,” Alexander told NBC10 Boston, “and I just pray this happens to nobody else’s kid.”