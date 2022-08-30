Local Woman injured while cleaning Red Line train at Alewife station The woman got her leg stuck between the train and platform. A person working for the MBTA leg became trapped between a berthed Red Line train and the platform at Alewife station Tuesday, and had to be removed by first responders. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff)

A woman who was cleaning a Red Line train at Alewife station Tuesday suffered a traumatic injury to her leg, The Boston Globe reported.

“She was cleaning the train when she backed up and her leg slipped off the edge of the doorway,” MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail to the Globe. “Her leg was caught between the platform edge and the berthed train.”

The train was not moving when the woman, who was a contract worker, was injured, the Globe reported.

Thomas Cahill Jr., the acting Cambridge fire chief, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that firefighters had to shut down power to the station and move the train about three inches to free the woman.

Advertisement:

He said this required putting airbags on either side of the woman before lifting the train and getting her out from under it.

“With assistance, we got her to the stretcher and we got her to communicate with us, which is good,” Cahill said.

The worker was taken to a local hospital, the Globe reported. Her injury is not considered life-threatening,