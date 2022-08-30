Local Woman who accused Suffolk DA candidate Ricardo Arroyo of sexual assault breaks silence: ‘The lies. … It makes me sick’ “These are serious allegations and I as I said before, they are false,” Arroyo said. Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo held a press conference to address accusations of sexual assault. Arroyo is running to become Suffolk County's next district attorney.





The woman who told Boston Police in 2005 that Ricardo Arroyo sexually assaulted her in 2005 when they were high school classmates never wanted to talk publicly about it. She said that at the time, she was afraid of what Arroyo might do when they were teenagers, and now is afraid of what he might do if he wins his campaign for Suffolk district attorney.

But last week, Arroyo held a press conference to push back against a Globe story that revealed he had twice been accused of possible sexual assault in 2005 and 2007, though never charged. Arroyo declared that he never assaulted anyone and was never informed of any investigations.

Advertisement:

The 34-year-old Boston city councilor suggested he was being targeted by a political smear campaign. Many of his most visible supporters — including US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu — stuck by him.

Read the full story at The Boston Globe.