As beach season winds down, shark activity ramps up along the coast "It's important to note that white sharks are still in the area, hunting & feeding on seals in shallow water." Atlantic White Shark Conservancy/Twitter

As the summer winds down and kids head back to school, beach season is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean shark activity is slowing down.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app has been buzzing with reports lately. Just over the last week, the app had at least seven confirmed reports Tuesday, 11 confirmed Monday, 14 confirmed Sunday, three confirmed Saturday, 14 confirmed Friday, and 17 confirmed Thursday.

On Tuesday shortly before 11 a.m., someone spotted a white shark feeding on a seal offshore near Orleans.

Most of the other sightings — unsurprisingly — were along the shores of Chatham and Orleans, including near North Beach Island, Monomoy Island, and Nauset Beach where sharks are often spotted hunting seals.

Someone also spotted a white shark “cruising along (the) surface” in Saco Bay off the coast of Maine on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, a shark known as “Elephant,” a 9.5-foot-long male, was detected three times off the coast of the Cape between Provincetown and Wellfleet, according to Sharktivity. Another shark known as “Iceland,” an 11-foot-long male, was detected around 5 a.m. off of a buoy near Orleans, where he is known to frequent. “Cheerio,” a 9-foot-long male, was also detected at a buoy off the shores of Wellfleet shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The conservancy sent out a tweet this week, reminding the public to continue to pay attention to shark advisory signs, even as the summer winds down.

“It’s important to note that white sharks are still in the area, hunting & feeding on seals in shallow water,” the nonprofit tweeted.

