Person struck by commuter rail train in West Concord

A person was struck by a commuter rail train Wednesday morning at the Commonwealth Avenue crossing in West Concord, according to local police.
The person was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter after the incident, which was reported at about 10:30 a.m.
Roads were closed in the area, and commuter rail trains were delayed as a result.
