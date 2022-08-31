Local Person struck by commuter rail train in West Concord The person was transported to a hospital by a medical helicopter.

A person was struck by a commuter rail train Wednesday morning at the Commonwealth Avenue crossing in West Concord, according to local police.

Update: incident involves person, vehicle not struck. Person transported via @bostonmedflight https://t.co/lykOrvSbE8 — ConcordMAPolice (@ConcordMAPD) August 31, 2022

The person was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter after the incident, which was reported at about 10:30 a.m.

Roads were closed in the area, and commuter rail trains were delayed as a result.