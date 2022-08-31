Local President Biden to visit Boston on Sept. 12 to tout infrastructure law Biden traveled to Massachusetts last month to talk about climate change at a shuttered coal-fired power plant in Somerset. President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station in Somerset on July 20. Evan Vucci/The Associated Press





WASHINGTON—President Biden will travel to Boston on Sept. 12 to discuss the investments being made under the bipartisan infrastructure law he signed last year, according to a White House official.

There were no additional details about the visit, which comes as Biden is ramping up his travel to tout administration accomplishments ahead of the November congressional midterm elections. The president traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Tuesday to discuss his plan to reduce gun violence and will return to Pennsylvania Thursday to deliver a prime-time address from Philadelphia on the threats to democracy. He’ll return again to the state, this time in Pittsburgh, on Monday and will continue on to Milwaukee to highlight workers on Labor Day.

Biden traveled to Massachusetts last month to talk about climate change at a shuttered coal-fired power plant in Somerset. He tested positive for COVID-19 after that trip, derailing some additional travel plans and causing some concern about the Massachusetts officials who accompanied him, none of whom later reported testing positive. The Boston visit on Sept. 12 will highlight the wide-ranging investments being made by the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, one of Biden’s major legislative accomplishments. After Biden signed the law last November, his first stop in celebrating it was in Woodstock, N.H.

