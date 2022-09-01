26-year-old woman dies in N.H. crash

Newsletter Signup
A 26-year-old woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Route 118 in Dorchester, New Hampshire, according to state police.
Alexandra Paige Sutfin Vanzandt, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention, police said.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash near Paul Smith Road at about 4:30 a.m., finding the 2018 Toyota Highlander on its driver’s side in a ditch off the west side of Route 118.
“[Vanzandt] was traveling southbound and drifted off the west side of Route 118,” police said. “The vehicle struck an earth embankment and became airborne, before coming to a final rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle.”
The crash remains under investigation, but police said “speed does appear to be a factor.”
