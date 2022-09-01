Local A dog was found with severe burns along Route 1 in Norwood Warning: Story includes photo of dog, showing injuries. Annie's leash and collar. Animal Rescue League of Boston

A 1-year-old dog was found covered in severe burns Friday, Aug. 19, along Route 1 in Norwood.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston, along with Norwood police, are now investigating the incident as an animal cruelty and abandonment case and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 617-426-9170 ext. 110 or [email protected], or Norwood police at 781-440-5100.

The dog, now named Annie, was found near Ellis Avenue and brought to the Norwood Police Department, before being transferred to the Animal Rescue League in Dedham, according to the organization.

“Annie’s second-degree burns cover her head, neck, shoulders, front limbs and abdomen,” the Animal Rescue League said. “ARL’s shelter medicine team’s first priority was to help manage her pain and provide treatment for the wounds.

“Given the severity of the burns and pain level, Annie was transferred to Tufts Veterinary Emergency Treatment & Specialties (Tufts VETS) in Walpole, MA, for several days to receive intensive 24-hour care and pain management,” according to ARL.

Annie, believed to be a beagle-pug mix, didn’t have a microchip but was found wearing a leash and collar (pictured above).

“Annie has returned to ARL’s care but has a long road, perhaps months, of recovery ahead of her,” the organization said.