Fatal Brockton crash involved pedestrians, motorcycles, and other vehicles

Brockton police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash reportedly killed one and seriously injured several others Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.

The incident, which took place shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue and “involved pedestrians, motor vehicles, and motorcycles,” sent five people to area hospitals, Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte told The Boston Globe.

Brockton firefighters and Brewster Ambulance also helped out at the scene, according to WCVB.

The crash is under investigation by local and state police. A spokesperson for Brockton police did not immediately return a request for comment by Boston.com on Thursday.

See below for scenes from the incident, as shared by local reporters on Twitter:

Really awful crash here in Brockton tonight involving cars, motorcycles and pedestrians. At least one person dead, five taken to the hospital. Circumstances unclear at the moment, police still have Pleasant St at Nye Ave blocked off for investigation. @7news pic.twitter.com/CFevuMZx2A — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) September 1, 2022

Brockton: Pleasant St and Nye Ave serious crash involving motorcycles, vehicles and potential pedestrian #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/cV4OjJDiPB — Mark Parkinson (@MParkBoston25) September 1, 2022