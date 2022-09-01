Local Mass. woman’s death while vacationing with her kids in Maine ruled a homicide Jennifer Lingard, 41, was found dead in her family's home in Lovell, Maine, on Feb. 24.

A Dighton, Massachusetts, woman on vacation with her boyfriend and two young children was found dead Feb. 24 in her family’s home in Lovell, Maine. Now, her death has been ruled a homicide, according to Maine State Police.

Early that morning, at 1:34 a.m., Oxford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home at 82 Pleasant Road for a welfare check and discovered 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard dead inside the home, police said. Her two kids were not injured.

Police did not release Lingard’s cause of death or name a suspect. The incident remains under investigation, they said.

At the time of her death, Maine State Police worked with police in Newport, Rhode Island, to contact Lingard’s boyfriend, 33-year-old Sami Daou, of Newport, who had also been on the vacation.

“On Saturday, February 26, 2022, Daou was found deceased inside his Rhode Island home,” state police said. “The Rhode Island medical examiner determined that Daou died as a result of a drug overdose.”

Police said an autopsy was conducted on Lingard in February, but officials had been waiting on toxicology results until now.