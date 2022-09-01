Local Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle near Jackson Square, police say The location is near the Orange Line station where shuttle buses are in use while the MBTA conducts a major overhaul of the subway lines tracks.





A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries when they were struck by a vehicle near the Jackson Square station Thursday morning, Boston police said.

Investigators were on the scene at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Richie Street in Roxbury around 6:30 a.m., according to Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

Boyle said the person is deceased and that the investigation is ongoing. The location is near the Orange Line station where shuttle buses are in use while the MBTA conducts a major overhaul of the subway lines tracks.

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.