Local Video: Storrowing reported as move-in season kicks off So it begins.

Storrow Drive eastbound was shut down for a short time Thursday morning after a moving truck joined the countless other vehicles that have failed to heed height warnings and became storrowed during the area’s moving season.

🚚💥 #Storrowing on Soldiers Field Road eastbound in #Boston tore the roof off this moving truck. @MassDOT said the bridge was inspected and no damage was found. pic.twitter.com/TCDawmKyel — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) September 1, 2022

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, there was no damage to the bridge as a result of the incident.

Update: All lanes now open. No damage to bridge. https://t.co/RjUhjzigSr — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 1, 2022

The Boston phenomenon, which has come to be expected each time Sept. 1 rolls around, has prompted officials to put out the warning days in advance: that trucks and over-sized vehicles are not allowed on Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road, or Memorial Drive because they will not clear the overpasses on those parkways.

“Don’t get storrowed,” officials warned on Monday.

Remember! Trucks and oversized vehicles are prohibited from Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road in Boston and Memorial Drive in Cambridge due to low clearance of various overpasses on those parkways. If you're driving anything over 9 feet, find another route! pic.twitter.com/W3BpqyyOxp — MassDCR (@MassDCR) August 29, 2022

RT if someone you know is moving to the Greater Boston area this week. If driving a truck or U-Haul, make sure your route doesn't include:



⚠️Storrow Dr

⚠️Soldiers Field Rd

⚠️Memorial Dr



These routes have overpasses with height restrictions as low as 9 ft. Don't get #Storrowed. pic.twitter.com/3jtqSKLbJM — MassDOT Safety (@MassDOTSafety) August 29, 2022