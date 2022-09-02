Local 24-year-old man identified as victim in fatal Brockton crash that seriously injured four others Edisson Matza of Brockton was reportedly crossing the street with his wife when they were both hit by a vehicle.

Local and state police are still investigating the multi-vehicle crash in Brockton that killed one man and injured four others Wednesday night, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

At around 8:30 p.m., Brockton police received multiple 911 calls for a motor vehicle crash near Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue, the prosecutor said in a release.

Brockton police and fire, as well as Brewster EMS, responded to the scene and found that two pedestrians had been hit by a vehicle.

Edisson Matza, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, the district attorney said. The second pedestrian, a female, was initially taken to Brockton Hospital but was later transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

WCVB reported that the other pedestrian was Matza’s wife, who reportedly remains in serious condition.

Following a preliminary investigation, police believe that the initial crash involving the pedestrians caused a second crash involving two motorcycles, which triggered a third crash involving one of the motorcycles and another vehicle, the district attorney explained.

The crash scene ran approximately 50 yards along Pleasant Street, the prosecutor said. A Mercedes sedan was found on the eastbound side of Pleasant Street with heavy damage to the front and rear of the car. The driver of this car was taken to Brockton Hospital with minor injuries.

A Hyundai Elantra, which had heavy damage to its front end, was found approximately 50 feet away from the Mercedes. The driver of this car was not injured in the crash, authorities said.

Also approximately 50 feet from the Mercedes, officials found a motorcycle. The operator was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.

Another motorcyclist was also transported to Good Samaritan with minor injuries, the district attorney said.

Authorities have not indicated whether any charges will be filed in connection to this crash.